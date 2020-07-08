Leander ISD moving forward with in-person graduation ceremonies over next 3 days

Families are asked to enter Gupton Stadium using S. Vista Ridge Blvd or E. Park St. when graduation ceremonies begin on Thursday. (Courtesy LISD)

Leander, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District is moving forward with three days of in-person graduation ceremonies beginning on Thursday, with social distancing strategies in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The district said it was “not the commencement ceremony” it envisioned, but it was pleased to celebrate with the graduating students from the Leander and Cedar Park areas.

Graduates are allowed to bring up to eight, masked guests with them. Everyone is asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, headaches and chills, before arriving at the stadium.

Two guests will be allowed to walk on the stage with the graduate while the remaining guests will watch from an acceptable distance. After crossing the stage, the entire family will have the opportunity to take a professional photo before exiting out of the Southside visitor gate.

The district said hand sanitizer will be provided at each entrance and exit and at key areas in the stadium. Staff will wear gloves and the stadium will be disinfected after each ceremony.

Graduation Times

Specific times and schedules for individual graduates and families will be shared by the individual campus.

Thursday, July 9

Cedar Park High School: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Vandegrift High School: 6 – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Leander High School: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rouse High School: 6 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Vista Ridge High School: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Glenn High School: 6 – 10 p.m.

