Leander ISD middle school shifts 6th grade to remote classes following COVID-19 ‘clusters’

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Danielson Middle School in the Leander Independent School District sent its sixth grade students home for 10 days of remote learning after COVID-19 “clusters” were discovered.

Principal Mark Koller sent a letter to families and posted a video on the school’s Facebook page with details about the situation Aug. 30.

In the letter, Koller said that after multiple reports of positive COVID-19 cases in the school’s sixth-grade class, contact tracing revealed the clusters of community spread. Since the cases were confined to just sixth-grade students, most of which aren’t eligible to be vaccinated because they are younger than 12 years old, seventh and eighth-grade classes at the school are continuing as normal.

The students are due back in the classroom Sept. 10, the letter says.

Koller said in the video there are 27 COVID-19 cases in the grade level, but according to the Leander ISD COVID-19 dashboard, it shows 23 COVID-19 cases with 34 total. There were 11 positive cases identified in the school in the week beginning August 30, dashboard data shows.

Koller said the sixth-grade class had six positive cases reported Aug. 30, and that’s what prompted the shift to remote learning.

“We tried to do the best we could to keep sixth grade open,” Koller said in the video, “but we are not able to do that.”