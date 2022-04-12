Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect students sheltered in place at the school, after Leander Police corrected an earlier Tweet.

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police said people are sheltering-in-place at a high school Tuesday due to a possible bomb threat.

LPD tweeted the message at 8:50 a.m., saying Rouse High School, located at 1222 Raider Way in Leander, is currently being “searched for suspicious items,” and for people not to go near the school.

LPD previously said the high school was being evacuated, but later edited the initial tweet to say that wasn’t the case.

Other details are unclear, but LPD said it would release further information as it becomes available.

KXAN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when we have more details.