Leander ISD explores early start time for elementary students; will do virtual summer school

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District is moving its summer school to virtual classes and exploring the possibility of adjusting upcoming school start and end times, according to a recent post on the Leander ISD website.

The district discussed its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and “the use of additional minutes and early start time for elementary school students” during the May 14 LISD Board of Trustees meeting, according to the update.

However, it appears unlikely the elementary school start times will ultimately be modified, according to the May board meeting notes.

High School Summer School students will be able to recover credits from previous semesters including spring 2020.

LISD explored four options for the 2020-21 school year, ranging from complete virtual learning to normal school operations.

The Texas Education Agency recently released hypothetical modifications to the 2020-21 academic year, as it attempts to prepare for the future unknowns connected to the coronavirus. Several options included extended breaks throughout the school year as a contingency plan in case another wave of the virus hits Texas.

All LISD facilities remain closed except for the retrieval of specific personal belongings. Playscapes remain closed, but middle school tracks and tennis courts are open.

Professional development will be virtual in June. Additional announcements about the July and August schedule will be made on June 19.