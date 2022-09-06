LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A crash involving a Leander Independent School District bus and a FedEx delivery vehicle closed an intersection on 183A Tuesday afternoon. The scene is now clear.

The wreck happened on the northbound side of the 183A toll road at San Gabriel Parkway, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. The crash initially closed the intersection, but a more recent Twitter post indicated traffic is once again moving through the area.

A driver, bus monitor and student were on the bus for regular transportation at the time of the crash, according to Rachel Acosta with Leander ISD. All three were taken to a hospital by EMS. The age of the student is unknown. The condition of the FedEx driver is also unknown.

A crash between a Leander ISD bus and a FedEx delivery truck happened on Sept. 6, 2022 at the intersection of the 183A toll road and San Gabriel Parkway. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Photos from the crash site show a tow truck carrying off a Leander ISD bus with heavy damage to the front end, while the FedEx truck flipped onto its side.