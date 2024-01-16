LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Leander High School teacher was charged with an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student related to a September 2023 incident.

An information document filed Tuesday said Michael Winters engaged in sexual contact with a student at Leander High School on Sept. 8, according to the Williamson County District Attorney.

In a letter to families on Sunday, Leander HS Principal Chis Simpson said Winters, a special education teacher, was placed on administrative leave when the district learned about “potential inappropriate contact,” pending an investigation by Leander police and Child Protective Services. The letter said Winters is still on administrative leave.

“Out of respect for privacy concerns and the ongoing legal process, we regret that we cannot disclose further details now,” the letter said in part. “We have arranged for highly qualified staff to support the continuity of instruction and services for our students.”

Michael Winters (Courtesy Williamson County Jail)

Winters did not have an attorney listed on the Williamson County court website.

The Texas Education Agency said Leander ISD reported Winters on Oct. 4. He is currently under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

Winters was booked in the Williamson County Jail on Saturday. He posted a $15,000 bond and was released Sunday.

The Leander Police Department said it cannot provide information about the case because it is ongoing and involves a minor.

LISD said Winters was employed since August 2023. Winters was previously employed at Burnet CISD and The Settlement Home for Children, a charter school run by the University of Texas, according to the TEA. BCISD said Winters worked as a classroom teacher from August 2021 to May 2023, and he resigned at the end of his 2022-23 contract.