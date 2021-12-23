Leander animal shelter looking for families to take dogs ‘Home for the Holidays’

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Want to take a sweet dog home for the holidays? A Leander animal shelter is giving people the opportunity to do that Thursday.

Texas Humane Heroes in Leander is hosting its “Home for the Holidays” foster program where families can pick up a dog from 12-4:30 p.m. Thursday and foster it over the holiday. While the animals are due back to the shelter on Dec. 28, families have the choice to adopt the dog they foster.

Laura Acton, the shelter’s chief operating officer, said the program gives the animals a break from the chaotic shelter environment, reduces stress and increases adoption chances.

“We currently have over 90 dogs at our adoption centers who would truly benefit from time away from the shelter by spending the holiday in a home environment,” Acton said. “It’s also a great opportunity for people who are interested in adopting, but want to see if pet ownership is a good fit for them. In the past, we have seen many of the dogs adopted through this program and we’re hoping to see the same outcome again.”

Acton also said it gives the staff a nice break so they can focus on spending time with their families.

It’s a free program and Humane Heroes provides everything a foster will need to take a dog home for a few days. Anyone who is interested in being a foster can go apply in-person at the facility, located at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander.