WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders in Williamson County will provide an update on Monday afternoon about a wildfire that’s been burning near Liberty Hill.

The fire, named the San Gabriel Fire, sparked Saturday near Tower Road and has since burned 500 acres, according to the county. As of Monday morning, the blaze was 75% contained.

The fire forced evacuations of 200 homes in the area Saturday, but residents were allowed to return by Saturday night, the county said. Santa Rita Middle School was opened as a shelter for those who did evacuate earlier in the day.

Additionally, Lake Georgetown and its surrounding trails are closed to visitors until further notice.

So far, there are no reports of deaths or any structures that have been damaged.

The county will host the press conference with County Judge Bill Gravell and the Texas A&M Forest Service in Liberty Hill at 2:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with details after the press conference.