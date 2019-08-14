Lawsuit claims Leander city manager fired after reporting another official to law enforcement

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A lawsuit filed by the former city manager of Leander claims that the city fired him after he reported another official to law enforcement.

Attorneys representing Kent Cagle filed a lawsuit on Aug. 9 in Travis County District Court. Cagle is seeking more than $1 million after the City Council voted to end his employment on May 20.

The lawsuit states that Cagle is suing for two reasons: breach of contract and unlawful retaliation under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Cagle said the city failed to pay him severance even though he had a contract for “one year of salary and benefits severance,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further states that Cagle “reported in good faith a violation of law by a City official to appropriate law enforcement authorities.” The lawsuit does not name a specific official or what the allegation reported to authorities involved.

Cagle is seeking payment to cover contractual damages, attorneys’ fees, court costs and other items listed in the lawsuit.

His attorneys would also like a judge to issue a declaration that the city violated Cagle’s rights under Texas code and “engaged in unlawful employment discrimination, and considered an illegal factor in terminating Plaintiff’s employment.”

KXAN reached out Wednesday to the City of Leander for comment and will update this story when it replies.