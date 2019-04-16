Largest park project in Williamson County could become even bigger
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Before work is even complete on the largest Williamson County park, the project could become even bigger.
On Tuesday, the Williamson County commissioners will vote on adding more land to the future River Ranch County Park, which broke ground on a sprawling, undeveloped piece of land between Leander and Liberty Hill in December 2018. The park's entrance is located on Bagdad Road by County Road 278.
According to county documents, the commissioners may approve the purchase of 350 acres of land located on the southwest side of the future park for $12,500 an acre. That would amount to a purchase price of $4.375 million.
If the commissioners approve it Tuesday, a county spokesperson told KXAN that Williamson County would use voter-approved park bond funds to buy the additional tract of land. Plans call for possibly expanding natural trails in that area.
Residents in the nearby Highland Oaks development are excited to hear about this latest possible addition to the park.
"The piece of land itself is so beautiful that I can't imagine having another 300 acres to it," John Onken said. "That's going to be phenomenal."
Crews are currently working to finish phase one of the project. The county bought the land in 2008 with voter-approved park bonds for $10.6 million. The design and construction of the project cost an additional $11 million.
The first phase will include a park headquarters, more than 10 miles of hiking and equestrian trails, picnic areas, playgrounds and campsites. This is all expected to be completed in Spring 2020.
Right now, the River Ranch County Park, which will be the county's fifth park, spreads across more than 1,000 acres. The park could expand to more than 1,300 acres if commissioners approve the real estate item Tuesday.
River Ranch would eclipse the size of the county's next largest park, Southwest Williamson County Regional Park in Leander, which is more than 800 acres.
