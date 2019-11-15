Lanes closed after fatal crash on U.S. 183 north of Leander

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office closed lanes of traffic on a portion of U.S. Highway 183 after a fatal crash north of Leander Friday morning.

The department tweeted about the crash at 8:30 a.m. They said it happened on US 183 north of Farm to Market Road 970.

At 8:59 a.m. the department tweeted again saying that the incident was a fatal crash.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 183 at FM 970 are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.