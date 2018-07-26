Landlord responds to animal cruelty allegations facing his tenant Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Poodle getting fur treatment after being rescued from home near Georgetown. [ + - ] Video

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) -- The man at the center of a large animal cruelty investigation remains in the hospital after suffering a heart attack, says his landlord.

Han Tran said he talked to his tenant from the hospital Wednesday after deputies found 14 animals dead on his property the night before. They also rescued 39 neglected dogs, cats and different kinds of birds. Tran said he was "shocked" to learn what happened from news reports.

"He's a nice guy to me," Tran said about his tenant. "He pays rent, okay. I don't have any problems with him."

Tran said he rented the house, located on Private Road 914 in a rural area just north of Georgetown, to this man, who has not been named by deputies, six months ago. He said he knew the man had pets, but he claims he had no idea there were that many on the property.

"Every time we talk about animals, it seemed like he really cared about his dogs, his cats and his chickens over there," Tran said.

The dozens of animals rescued by deputies Tuesday remain in the care of the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter posted pictures Wednesday afternoon of one of the dogs, a scruffy white poodle. They showed her having almost all of her matted hair removed at the vet's office. The shelter added that the poodle has infections in both ears, dental issues and may be anemic because of fleas.

The large intake of animals from this seizure strained the resources at the animal shelter. To make more space available, the shelter put out a call for more adoptions and foster families. Since Wednesday, 12 animals have been adopted, while 13 others are now in foster homes.

Poodle getting fur treatment after being rescued from home near Georgetown.