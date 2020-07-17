Kalahari Resort sets official opening date in Round Rock for Nov. 12, 2020

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — People can now count down the days to the official opening of the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock because the sprawling project is set to welcome guests on Nov. 12.

The resort sent out a news release Friday to publicize the opening date for the massive 350-acre complex, which broke ground more than two years ago. According to the release, crews still need to install elevators, restaurant equipment and other finishes, like carpeting and paint, at the resort and convention center.

Additionally, Kalahari reported work is progressing at the 223,000 square-foot water park in the complex. The projects that apparently still need to be completed include 20 pools and whirlpools, 30 water slides, a 23-foot LED projection TV screen, cabanas and waterfalls.

In April, the resort halted construction after several workers tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the company and its contractors stated they would put measures in place to help prevent the spread of the disease.

When it opens, the Kalahari Resort will offer 975 guest rooms as well as five restaurants and 200,000 square feet of convention space. The news release sent out Friday also stated the resort will hire 700 employees this year.

In July 2019, the City of Round Rock approved the sale of its first multi-million dollar bonds to help build a new convention center near the resort and water park.