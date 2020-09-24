Kalahari Resort in Round Rock plans to hire hundreds, hosts drive-thru job fair

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Kalahari Resorts and Convention’s seven-hour drive-thru hiring event Thursday brought in hundreds from all over the greater Austin area seeking jobs.

(KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

“I’ve opened up a lot of resorts in my career, but this is a situation that has been an emotional rollercoaster,” said Tim Arnold, Kalahari general manager. “A drive-up job fair, who would have ever thought. ”

Kalahari is set to open Nov. 12. Before the resort can open it has to hire hundreds.

“We have plans to hire 700 by the end of the year,” said Arnold.

The jobs Kalahari is hiring for focus on hospitality, which include things like lifeguards, food and beverage workers, front office positions, valet, security and some sales and management positions.

(KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

The first process for potential employees as they tried to secure a spot inside Kalahari Thursday was to screen individuals inside their cars. If they passed that process, then they were asked to walk up to a booth according to their preferred position. Many of them were offered positions on the spot.

“I’m really excited to get to work during a pandemic. I got a job as a hostess, I start on Monday,” said Ashley Chapa.

16-year-old Chapa landed her first job during the fair Thursday.

“We’ve had many sad stories of people who were working in industries that they were very successful in,” said Arnold. “The mid March cut-off is where we are hearing about people who lost their jobs.”

(KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Amimable Vuinegoma is an example of that. Vuinegoma was working at the airport as a valet supervisor until he lost his job due to the pandemic.

“I was laid off March 22. I’m trying to look for another opportunity now. It wasn’t easy, but it’s a situation you have to manage,” said Vuinegoma.

“It’s a silver lining that we are able to be a beacon of hope during this time,” Arnold said.

You can also find Kalahari’s job applications online. Just search ‘Texas’ in the location bar.