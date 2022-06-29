JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Jarrell will give an update on the search for two men who were trapped after a trench collapsed at a construction site Tuesday.

Williamson County said Tuesday the men most likely died. Rescue efforts were switched to recovery.

The workers were more than 20 feet deep in a two-foot wide space, according to the county. The construction site where the trench is located is near the Interstate 35 frontage road around exit 275.

Jarrell’s press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Williamson County ESD 5 on County Road 313.

The Jarrell Fire Department and the city’s mayor, Larry Bush, are expected to speak.

It will be streamed in this story and on Facebook.