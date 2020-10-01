Jarrell police investigating after noose found hanging from I-35 bridge

Williamson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-35 noose in Jarrell

(Jarrell PD Photo)

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Jarrell police are investigating after a noose was found hanging from an Interstate 35 bridge.

Police said officers were alerted to the “disturbing incident” at the Northbound I-35 bridge over 5th Street around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers quickly removed the noose, the Jarrell Police Department said.

The department is asking the public for any information leading to the person or persons who put it there.

“Jarrell PD would like to take this opportunity to formally condemn all acts of hatred or bias,” the department said on Facebook.

If you know anything, officers ask you to call Jarrell PD at (512) 746-5333 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 253-7867.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss