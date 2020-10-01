Jarrell police investigating after noose found hanging from I-35 bridge

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Jarrell police are investigating after a noose was found hanging from an Interstate 35 bridge.

Police said officers were alerted to the “disturbing incident” at the Northbound I-35 bridge over 5th Street around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers quickly removed the noose, the Jarrell Police Department said.

The department is asking the public for any information leading to the person or persons who put it there.

“Jarrell PD would like to take this opportunity to formally condemn all acts of hatred or bias,” the department said on Facebook.

If you know anything, officers ask you to call Jarrell PD at (512) 746-5333 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 253-7867.