Jarrell ISD superintendent announces resignation weeks before school starts

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Jarrell Independent School District Superintendent Bill Chapman has announced his resignation during an already turbulent time for many parents, students and teachers.

According to Jarrell ISD, an agreement has been reached which allows Chapman the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent.

“On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Chapman for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators, and for the many achievements and accomplishments of the entire District team,” Jarrell ISD wrote in a release.

Jarrell ISD coach Liz Boyd attended the recent July 15 school board meeting to express her concerns as a staff member.

“It’s about a month before school starts, and we are just now getting information. I am one of many frustrated and concerned employees,” said Jarrell ISD Athletics Coach, Liz Boyd. “Why is there no skeleton plan in place? I am so glad my kids are not in school. Because if they were, my anxiety would be magnified even more.”

Chapman gave a video update to parents back on June 25, but that was before the state offered any sort of guidelines.

“There is a whole lot we don’t know. We are not sure what normal school is going to look like,” said Chapman. “I look back to my coaching days, and I say to myself and my staff, ‘We can’t play by the rules if we don’t know the rules.”

The Jarrell School District did put out a survey and formed a committee of parents to offer suggestions. The district also pulled former Henderson ISD Superintendent Kieth Boles out of retirement to take over in the interim.

Athletics coach Liz Boyd says she’s still at a loss.

“You’re not helping frustrated parents either, a month before school starts we have no plan.”

During Chapman’s tenure as superintendent, he worked to pass the May 2017 $54M bond, develop a district-wide plan guide for the next 5-10 years, along with other large-scale projects and also was named “Superintendent of the Year” in 2019.