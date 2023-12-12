WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Jarrell Independent School District’s superintendent gave an update on the district’s growth at a recent commissioners court meeting. She asked county leaders for their continued support in accommodating JISD’s expanding population.

Superintendent Dr. Toni Hicks presented the update at the Dec. 5 meeting of the Williamson County Commissioners Court.

Hicks thanked the county for its continued partnership in maintaining infrastructure such as roads in the historically rural community.

Hicks said currently the student population is sitting around 3,800 which is expected to more than double in the next decade.

According to a 2022 demographic report from JISD, the district’s enrollment is projected to grow to 6,100 students by the 2026/27 school year, and 10,000 by 2031/32.

Hicks said one of the next steps for keeping up with that growth is expanding the right-of-way for roads near the district’s elementary schools. This would be up to the county to change and allow the road to be widened.

“We need to make sure that we provide safe passage and safe roads for our kids. You all have done such a great job at that already,” Hicks said.