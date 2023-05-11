JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A homeowner shot a suspected burglar Thursday morning in Jarrell after he forced his way into the home, according to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office release.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Juan Sanchez Palafox, was found dead by WCSO deputies after they were called to the home on County Road 239, the release said.

Deputies were called to the home around 12 a.m. Thursday, the release states.

WCSO said the investigation was ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, call WCSO at (512)-943-1300.