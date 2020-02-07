Jarrell elementary student hit by car during drop-off on Wednesday

An elementary student is doing just fine after being hit by a car on their way to school.

A student of Jarrell Elementary School was riding their bike on Judge King Drive when they were hit. It happened during drop-off Wednesday morning.

School principal Andrea David said in her letter to parents that as a precaution the student was taken to the hospital and “we are very relieved to report the student is ok.”

The school sent a letter to parents letting them know what happened.

They also reminded them to be careful when driving during school drop-off and pick-up.

The letter ended, saying:

“Our hearts simply cannot take the thought of one of our students being injured. Please follow our procedures for drop-off/pick-up and help keep all JES students safe.”

