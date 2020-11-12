‘It’s very sentimental’: Georgetown honors veterans with flag display, mural

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — On Veterans Day, Georgetown groups and organizations took the time to honor veterans and remember their sacrifices in special ways.

At San Gabriel Park, the Rotary Club of Georgetown set up more than 1,200 flags for its “Field of Honor.” Each flag represents a veteran, active duty service member, first responder or frontline healthcare worker. This is the fourth year for the display.

“The work put into making this field is nothing. It’s a way I can say thank you. Yes, every single year, once we get the flags up and we go to the observation tower and look down—yeah, I get choked up… it’s very sentimental,” said David Kellerman, field manager with the Rotary Club.

You can visit the field, which is lit up at night, through Sunday, and there is no cost.

Field of Honor at San Gabriel Park (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Over in downtown Georgetown, artists are working hard to complete a mural honoring veterans as well as service animals and military K9s.

The mural at Wag Heaven pet supplies store on 6th Street and South Rock Street features images of service members and K9 Nemo, the first military service animal to receive a Purple Heart.

Mural honoring veterans in Georgetown (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

The artists behind the project say it was a special endeavor to take on.

“This is the least we could do to show our thanks and celebrate and lift everyone up—people who’ve dedicated their lives,” said artist J. Muzacz.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is an amazing break from everything, and people are enjoying watching it and seeing the progress made each and every day,” said Josue Rivera, an artist and veteran.

The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board, the NEA’s Healing Arts Network and the Rotary Club all helped to make it possible.