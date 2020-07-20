‘It’s just growing’: Cedar Park woman, neighbors create coronavirus rock garden

A Cedar Park woman and her neighbors created a rock garden full of inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic. (KXAN photo/Tom Miller)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — What started as a handful of plants amid the dirt — and rocks — has begun sprouting even more rocks.

“I started this garden because I couldn’t get anything to grow out in the front of my yard,” said Evelyn Gardner.

Gardner is now a rock gardener. She started in a patch in front of her Cedar Park home, and watched in amazement as it quickly bloomed.

“With all the negativity and all the fear around the pandemic, I just felt like maybe if I put a few inspirational rocks in here it might lift some spirits, or lift my spirits a little bit,” she said.

Gardner noticed neighbors stopping to read the rocks as they passed by on their daily walks, so she put up a sign inviting them to join in.

The initial cluster of five blossomed into 150.

“I had a lady that knocked on the door and she saw the rock that says, ‘nurses rock,'” Gardner said. “She said, ‘I’m a retired nurse, so this really meant something to me to come stand here and come look at your garden.'”

From motivational quotes, to Bible versus, even Looney Tunes and Sesame Street characters, there’s a little something for everybody.

“I have people that stop here every day, take pictures, knock on my door, leave notes, it’s just been a wonderful experience for me,” Gardner said.

Gardner plans to keep the garden up at her home on Mimosa Pass for as long as the pandemic is still happening.