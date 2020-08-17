Investigators asking person who provided tip on Rachel Cooke cold case to call back

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Cold case investigators, following a July 2020 tip connected to the disappearance of Rachel Cooke, are asking the person who gave the tip to contact detectives for more questions.

Rachel Louise Cooke was visiting her parents’ home in Georgetown while on winter break from college in January 2002. Her family has not seen her since the early morning of January 10, 2002, when her mother left for work, WCSO says.

Cooke, 19 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen about 200 yards from her home.

Authorities believe Cooke left her family’s residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. for a run. She was wearing a gray running outfit, green sports bra, Asics running shoes and a yellow Walkman with sports-style headphones.

At the time of her disappearance, Rachel’s height was 5’3,” and she weighed 115 lbs. The Caucasian woman has blue/hazel eyes and blonde hair with high/low lights. She has two heart-shaped cherries tattooed on her left foot near her pinky toe, multiple ear piercing and a navel piercing, WCSO says.

Investigators are asking the person who provided the tip to contact the cold case unit at 512-943-5204 or the FBI Office at 1-800-225-5324. You can also submit information regarding Rachel Cooke online at tips.fbi.gov. Anyone with any information on Cooke’s disappearance may contact the numbers above. The case remains active, according to WCSO.

The FBI and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have a combined $100,000 reward leading to the location of Cooke.

Williamson County detectives released new digital sketches of persons of interest in the case in January 2020.