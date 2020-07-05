Investigative docuseries on Greg Kelley case to premiere Sunday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new docuseries on the Greg Kelley case is scheduled to premiere Sunday night.

Kelley was exonerated last year after spending three years in prison for a false conviction of sexual assault of a child. In May, he filed a lawsuit against the city of Cedar Park, former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix and the former police detective who arrested him.

The five-part docuseries, called OUTCRY, will run on Showtime Sunday nights through August 2.

In the investigative series, produced and directed by Austinite Pat Kondelis, both Kelley and Mannix will share their sides of the story. The series follows Kelley and his case over the course of three years as he worked through the appeal process.

The Leander High School football star was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole in 2014. The case was reopened by District Attorney Shawn Dick as new evidence emerged, and in 2017, a Williamson County judge claimed Kelley was innocent and released him on bond. Last November, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Kelley’s conviction.

The July 5 premiere starts at 10 p.m. The docuseries is also being released in its entirety for on-demand streaming on Showtime apps and partner on-demand platforms July 5.