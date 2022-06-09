HUTTO, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — One of the most active industrial developers in Central Texas is breathing life into a highly sought after stretch of open land in Hutto that nearly a decade ago was rumored to be eyed by Tesla inc.

Titan Development Ltd. announced June 8 plans to build the “Hutto Mega TechCenter” on 188 acres off U.S. Route 79, northeast of Austin. That’s just up the road from where Samsung plans to develop a $17 billion chipmaking plant in Taylor and part of an area that economic development experts and site selectors have called some of the most coveted land in the country.

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.