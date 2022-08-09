TAYLOR, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — The largest industrial gas supplier in the world could save more than $11 million on property taxes if it’s granted incentives for a possible facility in Taylor.

That was among among the details found in Linde Inc.’s application for Chapter 313 incentives, which were made public Aug. 1.

It is the U.S. subsidiary of United Kingdom-based Linde PLC (Nasdaq: LIN), the largest industrial gas company in the world by market share and revenue. It is a supplier to Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and has proposed building its own facility next to Samsung’s $17 billion plant in Taylor, northeast of Austin.

Linde proposes investing $271 million in the facility and creating at least 10 jobs, with an average salary of $68,560, according to the incentives application. Construction would start in 2026, and operations would commence by the end of 2027.

Read more from Austin Business Journal.