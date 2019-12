A man was killed at Starfire Manufacturing in Hutto Dec. 30, 2019 (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A man died after an “industrial accident” in Hutto Monday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene near Tradesmens Park Loop and State Highway 79, where a large metal booth similar to those used to pay in a parking garage fell off a forklift on the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

The address of the incident matches that of Starfire Manufacturing.

The call came in around 9 a.m.