In Memoriam: Remembering the 75 animals killed in Georgetown pet resort fire

A memorial forms outside Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, where a fire killed 75 dogs. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night at San Gabriel Park for the 75 pets lost in a weekend fire at a Georgetown pet boarding facility. 

The accidental fire happened Saturday night at Ponderosa Pet Resort. Georgetown Fire Department says the animals likely died from smoke inhalation. 

The owner of the resort says he is working with a local veterinarian to make sure all 59 families that were affected get their pets’ remains however they wish. 

The vigil is set to begin at 8 p.m. near the red and green poppy playground. More information can be found on the Facebook page dedicated to the animals lost in the fire

