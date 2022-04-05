ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — In the latest of a series of lawsuits surrounding a growing divide at Round Rock Independent School District (RRISD), a man who has been vocal at board meetings filed a civil lawsuit Monday against one of the board members asking for her removal.

The lawsuit compiles complaints against Trustee Danielle Weston; including her walking out on a meeting where people were denied access due to COVID-19 protocols and her reportedly forwarding confidential information to certain members of the public.

The lawsuit, filed by Joseph McCullough, asks the 425th District Court to suspend Weston from the board until the court can address the claims. It also asks the court to ultimately remove Weston from office if it finds she is eligible for removal under Chapter 87 — a Texas statute that allows the public to call for the removal of an elected official should they be found incompetent or engage in “official misconduct.”

“Your conduct, Trustee Weston, is unbecoming of an officer, so you do not deserve an officer position,” McCullough said in a Dec. 16, 2021 board meeting. He was one of many community members that showed up to that meeting in support of a censure attempt of Weston and Trustee Mary Bone by their colleagues in September.

Other members of the public, and then-Republican governor hopeful Alan West, have been outspoken the other way — supporting Weston and Bone and sharing concern about the other members of the board, along with the superintendent.

“I will guarantee you this, if I am the governor of the state of Texas, you will not have any school district, any school board that tries to rule over you. I will make sure that they don’t have the funding and the resources and I will make sure that they are removed,” West said of those remaining school board members before being defeated by Gov. Greg Abbott in the primary election.

Both Weston and Bone have been strong supporters of access to meetings despite COVID-19 protocols and giving parents the choice to send their students to school without masks.

McCullough’s petition points to Weston’s walking out of a September board meeting, a meeting where the tax rate was set for the fiscal year, in protest of the number of community members allowed inside the meeting chamber. The board was also set to discuss a mask mandate at that meeting, which drew large numbers of parents. The school district only allowed a limited number of those people inside the chambers due to COVID-19 protocols, but set up an overflow room.

After Weston and Bone walked out of that meeting in protest, it got out of control and was eventually cut short. Two men were arrested.

The other major grievance McCullough brings forward is that emails intended for district officials’ eyes, and in some cases emails the lawsuit argues are subject to attorney-client privilege, were shared with members of the public — specifically members of the public that have donated to Weston’s legal fight against being censured and others that were involved in separate legal battles with the district.

Court documents show Weston forwarded those emails to people using the blind carbon copy function. “FYI. Please don’t respond. You may forward/share as you see fit,” subject lines said, according to the documents.

Those emails were set to be discussed in executive session in December but Weston brought her lawyer up to the dais and asked the discussion be had before the public.

“It is concerning to me and some of the other trustees that there have been releases of information that nobody was aware of,” Amber Feller, one of the other board members, now the president of the board, said. Weston argued that her only error was being transparent.

The lawsuit disagrees, and points to what it refers to as a “pay-to-play” system that allowed donors to get access to confidential emails. It claimed Weston was using bribery.

“Come the end of your term, you will be dishonorably discharged of your duty as trustee by the real ‘we the people’ on Election Day,” McCullough said in that same meeting. Weston is a veteran. Her term ends in 2024.

Weston told KXAN she had not been briefed on any lawsuit when we reached out for comment Tuesday morning.

“If McCullough is the plaintiff, the only thing I know about him is [h]is strong support for RRISD board members who repeatedly voted for the forced masking of children in Fall 2021. I opposed mask mandates for RRISD students in Fall 2021,” Weston wrote.

She later commented with the following: “The truth will prevail. Children rely on powerful adults to ensure a bright future awaits them. I’m not going anywhere.”

A spokesperson with RRISD could not comment on pending litigation.