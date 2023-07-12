WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Illegal dumping on private and public property continues to be an issue for landowners and law enforcement agencies in Williamson County.

Cedar Park resident Lynda Jones said her 10 acres of property have been a dumping ground for unwanted trampoline parts, bedroom furniture, and appliances over the years.

“It’s in the $1000’s that we spent cleaning it up. I don’t have an exact dollar amount. Over the years, we’ve had things like swing sets, full bedroom sets, dressers, mirrors, couches,” Jones said.

Jones and her husband operate a contracting business as well. She said random people will also drop off unwanted items inside and around the dumpsters the business has on-site.

“It’s frustrating. Just as a person who knows littering is bad,” Jones said.

Law enforcement watch for illegal dumpers

Jones lives in Constable Jeff Anderson’s turf of Precinct 2. This area stretches across most of western Williamson County’s cities, including Liberty Hill, Leander, and Cedar Park.

He said while littering is more common in more rural parts of the county, it still happens in his jurisdiction as well.

Constable Anderson said one-off litterbugs are unlikely to be caught unless they leave behind something like an addressed piece of mail to identify them. However, if a repeat “hot spot” is reported, Anderson said his team could install game cameras to catch the illegal drop-offs.

“If we get a hotspot or an area that’s a constant problem, we’ll put up game cameras or something to try to get a license plate or identify a subject or a vehicle,” Anderson said.

Precinct 4 in the county experiences the most litter, Anderson said. He attributed this to the area being more rural than other parts of the county. He said more secluded backroads are hotbeds for dumping.

In February 2023, Precinct 4 Constable Paul Leal said his team is tough on illegal dumping.

“Don’t dump on us in Williamson County Precinct 4. You’ll go to jail,” Leal said.

In 2022, Leal said there were around 800 illegal dumping sites reported in the county alone.