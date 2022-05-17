WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office could ticket kids this summer for doing the right thing.

The “Cool Sightation” program rewards kids with free Blue Bell Ice Cream coupons for being safe during the summer.

Williamson County to consider ice cream vouchers to reward kids with good behavior (Poster/Wilco)

WCSO’s Community Affairs Unit will carry the tickets to give out to kids they see wearing helmets, looking both ways before crossing the street, showing kindness and respect to others and any other act the deputy sees as positive behavior.

Williamson County Commissioners Court will decide Tuesday to accept 160 ice cream gift cards donated to the program. If approved, the “tickets” would be handed out starting June 1 though the end of July. The gift card will be good for one pint of ice cream.

In 2019, the Pflugerville Police Department launched a similar free ice cream program for kids.