I-35 northbound down to 1 lane overnight Monday in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound Interstate 35 through Georgetown will be down to one lane Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Crews will pour the concrete deck of the Northwest Boulevard bridge overnight, and just one lane north of Williams Drive on the freeway will be open, the City of Georgetown said in a press release.

Closures will begin at 9 p.m. and all lanes should be open by 5 a.m., the city says.

On Jan. 7, all southbound lanes of the freeway will be closed as crews do additional work to the bridge. Timing of the closures remains the same as Monday’s.

The city says the bridge will be an alternative to Williams Drive that connects Rivery Boulevard and Farm to Market Road 971. It’s scheduled to be completed early this year.