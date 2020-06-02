I-35 back open after semi carrying meat crashed, rolled onto median in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) – Round Rock police reopened Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning after crews spent hours clearing the interstate after a semi-truck full of meat crashed in Round Rock. Traffic was closed in both directions starting north of Palm Valley Boulevard.
Round Rock Police say an 18-wheeler flipped onto the median late Monday afternoon.
Crews had to cut the trailer open and remove all the meat before the semi could be lifted off the median. As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, Round Rock Police said cranes were preparing to lift the 18-wheeler off the median.
Police say the northbound lanes of 35 reopened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and the southbound lanes opened at 1:45 a.m.