I-35 back open after semi carrying meat crashed, rolled onto median in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) – Round Rock police reopened Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning after crews spent hours clearing the interstate after a semi-truck full of meat crashed in Round Rock. Traffic was closed in both directions starting north of Palm Valley Boulevard.

Round Rock Police say an 18-wheeler flipped onto the median late Monday afternoon.

4:45pm Update: All lanes remain closed – both directions. Tow trucks are on scene and debris crews are in route. pic.twitter.com/EEK4EAqbLe — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) June 1, 2020

Crews had to cut the trailer open and remove all the meat before the semi could be lifted off the median. As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, Round Rock Police said cranes were preparing to lift the 18-wheeler off the median.

9:15pm Update: IH-35 remains closed in both directions. The 18-wheeler’s load of pork shoulders are being prepped for removal from the roadway and then cranes will lift the 18-wheeler off the median. pic.twitter.com/RLauhCxReJ — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) June 2, 2020

Police say the northbound lanes of 35 reopened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and the southbound lanes opened at 1:45 a.m.