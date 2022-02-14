Hutto teen dies after being shot in head in December

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The family of a Hutto teenager who was shot in the head in December told KXAN she has died. Faith Monreal, 15, passed away Saturday morning, they said.

In early January, we spoke with her mother, Vanessa Monreal, who said on Dec. 12, 2021 she received a call from police that Faith had been shot in the head at a friend’s house.

At the time, the Hutto Independent School District called the shooting a “tragic incident” and said both students were in high school.

KXAN reached out to the Hutto Police Department for an update. It said, “additional complexities emerged that warranted further investigation,” about the case.

Once the investigation is complete, police said they will make a recommendation to the district attorney’s office on how to move forward.