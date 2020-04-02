Hutto restaurants give money and free meals to laid off city employees

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Business owners came together to give former City of Hutto employees a free meal and a $100 bill Wednesday.

The city said it had to lay off 48 employees because of the public health crisis surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, including entire departments.

A Hutto council member told KXAN last week that a preliminary audit showed the City has a growing $4 million deficit.

The City laid off Animal Control officers, Code Department, Parks and Recreation, Hutto City Hall staff and Public Works employees.

Business owner Elsie Corass of Elsie’s Egg Rolls provided meals for the laid-off workers.

“I know even if it’s a small thing it really means a lot I want them to feel that we are hutto we are strong,” Corass said.

“They’re amazing…the things they are doing to help people out I think it’s amazing and you know a lot of places don’t realize how helping other people can help yourself, as well,” former Hutto employee Mari Johnson said.