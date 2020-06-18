Hutto residents host police brutality protest

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A small, but mighty protest was held in Hutto on Wednesday evening.

A group gathered outside Hutto High School holding up signs with messages about ending police brutality against Black people.

“If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything,” said protester Darryl Mallet. “So we are standing up right now — the few people out here — and we’re trying to make an awareness.”

Mallet continued, “This is something very important. Especially for our future. If we don’t make the change, no one will make the change.”

He says every city should be protesting for Black lives — and many have locally. Recent weeks have seen protests in Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown.