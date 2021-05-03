Hutto reopens city hall, previews city service updates

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto City Hall reopened to the public May 3, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s relaxation of capacity restrictions in March. Here’s a look at service updates for the several city departments.

Hutto City Hall

City officials will continue recommending members of the public wear masks while attending council meetings, Hutto Public Information Officer Stacy Schmitt said. Additional chairs will be added to council chambers, but will still be distanced as a safety precaution.

Hutto Public Library

Located at 500 W. Live Oak St., Hutto, the Hutto Public Library portion of city hall will remain curbside-only until June 7, per a city news release. The library will continue to offer curbside services to residents following its June opening.

On June 7, Hutto Public Library will resume in-person material check-ins and check-outs, public computer use and library card applications, the city says.

Hutto Municipal Court

The city’s municipal court opened May 3 but will continue hosting court appearances virtually unless otherwise requested. Information on court fees and online payments is available here, and the department can be contacted at (512) 759-1011 or via email at municipalcourt@huttotx.gov.

Utility Billing

Utility billing will continue its curbside services operation for Hutto residents. Payments can be made using the city’s official utility dropbox, located in the parking lot of Hutto City Hall.

Information regarding utility billing services is available online or by calling (512) 759-4055.

Hutto Parks and Recreation

Hutto park facilities — including parks, playgrounds, bathrooms and pavilions — are available for public use along with facility rentals. The only noted exception is the Glenwood Splash Pad, which remains closed to the public until further notice.