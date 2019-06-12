Hutto police seek help to identify suspect in Creekside Estates car burglaries in May Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Image from Hutto Police Department) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Image from Hutto Police Department) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Image from Hutto Police Department) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Image from Hutto Police Department) (Image from Hutto Police Department) (Image from Hutto Police Department) (Image from Hutto Police Department) (Image from Hutto Police Department) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hutto Police Department is asking for help to identify a man seen in security footage who they say is suspected of burglarizing cars in a neighborhood in May.

Police say the man burglarized vehicles in the Creekside Estates subdivision on May 22 at about noon.

In the photos released by Hutto police, a dark-haired man is seen wearing a grey tank top, black shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Hutto Police Detective Michael Moehrig at (512) 759-5981 or send him an email at michael.moehrig@huttotx.gov.