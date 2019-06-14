Hutto police seek help to identify suspect in Creekside Estates car burglaries in May

The Hutto Police Department is asking for help to identify a man seen in security footage who they say is suspected of burglarizing cars in a neighborhood in May (Hutto Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hutto Police Department is asking for help to identify a man seen in security footage who they say is suspected of burglarizing cars in a neighborhood in May.

Police say the man burglarized vehicles in the Creekside Estates subdivision on May 22 at about noon.

In the photos released by Hutto police, a dark-haired man is seen wearing a grey tank top, black shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Hutto Police Detective Michael Moehrig at (512) 759-5981 or send him an email at michael.moehrig@huttotx.gov.