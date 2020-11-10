Hutto police, fire crews team up to save two dogs from a storm drain

One of the dogs rescued from a storm drain Sunday in Hutto. (Hutto Police Department photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Residents found two dogs stuck in a storm drain Sunday, and Hutto’s finest rushed to the rescue.

The Hutto Police Department posted on Facebook that two residents in the Riverwalk subdivision heard the dogs whimpering as they walked by, so they went to check out where the crying was coming from and found the duo trapped in the drain.

When officers arrived, they knew they needed help getting the dogs out, so the Hutto Fire Department was dispatched to open the manhole to the drain and free both Loki and Bentley.

It’s unclear how the pooches ended up in the storm drain, but they were reunited with their owners after the ordeal.

Capt. Tom Hines, Driver Brian Ruden, Firefighter Grant Petrmichl and Firefighter Bryant Lewey all took part in the rescue effort, the police department’s post said.