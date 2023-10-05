HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Hutto Police Department was allocated an additional $500,000 which it will put toward raising pay for its officers and civilian staff.

Hutto Police Chief Jeffrey Yarbrough said the raise has now made officer pay more comparable to salaries seen in other Central Texas cities. He also said this will help the department’s recruitment efforts.

This raise also comes with a nightside differential for officers, which provides an additional 15% per shift for officers who work after 6 p.m.

“During all my years of law enforcement, I’ve learned that when officers who are public servants can come to a place where they feel valued – that is priceless,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said city officials and leaders were very receptive to this additional funding. He said the raise is a sign that the city is investing in public safety for its rapidly growing community.

“We’re not only competitive, we’re exceeding some of the salaries that are provided by some of our other law enforcement agencies,” Yarbrough said.