HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Hutto has named Jeff Yarbrough as its new police chief.

The city announced the hire Friday afternoon. Yarbrough comes to Hutto from the Round Rock Independent School District, where he served as chief of police.

Hutto Mayor Mike Snyder said Yarbrough’s extensive experience made him the top candidate.

“The opportunity is there for Hutto Police to grow alongside the community we serve, and with that to stay one of the safest cities in the State of Texas,” Yarbrough said in a statement. “There is little doubt this is a community that truly embraces and values its local police. I couldn’t be more excited to continue that great relationship, and also to get to know and serve each member of the Hutto Police Department.”

“We’re confident Chief Yarbrough has the experience, knowledge and demeanor to effectively lead HPD and our community through this continuous growth,” Snyder said in a press release. “His commitment to outreach and inclusion will well serve both the department and the community. We look forward to his work to effectively retain and recruit excellent officers.”

Prior to joining Round Rock ISD Police, Yarbrough was an investigator with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the State Bar of Texas and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. Yarbrough has 27 years of law enforcement experience, the city said. He is also an Operation Desert Storm U.S. Army Veteran.

“His credentials are outstanding, and he brings to Hutto a strong network among many agencies in the region,” said interim Hutto City Manager Isaac Turner.

Yarbrough will succeed interim Police Chief Jim Stuart, who retired earlier last year. Stuart stepped back into law enforcement in the interim police chief position following the retirement of Hutto Police Chief Paul Hall in September 2021.