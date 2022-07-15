HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Hutto moved to Stage 2 water restrictions Friday.

The restrictions apply to all City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.

Here are the new restrictions in place:

Address ending in even numbers : Watering outdoors and conducting high water-use activities, such as as car washing and filling pools, can happen only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays

: Watering outdoors and conducting high water-use activities, such as as car washing and filling pools, can happen only Address ending in odd numbers: Watering outdoors and conducting high water-use activities, such as as car washing and filling pools, can happen only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays

Outdoor watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is not allowed for any customers. The city defines outdoor watering as using automatic irrigation systems and hose-end sprinkler systems.

There are currently no restrictions on watering by hand.

The following actions are also prohibited under Stage 2:

Washing down sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas

Restaurants serving water to customers unless requested

Washing down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection

Using water for dust control

Flushing gutters or allowing water to run or accumulate in a gutter or on a street

Failing to repair a controllable leak within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing repair of the leak

Using water from fire hydrants is also limited to firefighting and other public safety activities, although the city says using water from designated hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed with permission from the city.

Several other cities have implemented tighter water restrictions in recent weeks, including Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock.