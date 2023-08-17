HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) – The City of Hutto said Tuesday it may have been the victim of a cybercrime involving thousands in city funds.

According to the city, it was told by its financial institution late Monday evening that $193,000 in city funds were transferred to an illegitimate account impersonating a known vendor.

The financial institution has assured the city that there is no further risk of being defrauded by this account again and no personal information was involved in this criminal activity, the city said.

The City said it filed a police report with the Hutto Police Department and an investigation is currently underway. The Hutto Police Department will work with other law enforcement agencies, as necessary, the city said, to complete a “thorough investigation of this crime”.

The city said cybersecurity is a top priority and “numerous measures and staff training are in place to mitigate situations like these”.

It also it is looking at internal procedures to see what, if anything, can be done to improve cybercrime defense.