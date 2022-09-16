HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department launched its Community SAFE (Strategic Actions for Everyone) Project. The project is a part of the City of Hutto’s Emergency Preparedness Month efforts.

According to the city, the project is free to the community.

Hutto-area churches, daycares and businesses were encouraged to sign up to receive training and guidance from HPD and other partners.

“This innovative project invites local facilities to become better prepared for major safety situations including active shooters, fires, severe weather, fugitives-at-large, and hazardous material spills,” the city said.