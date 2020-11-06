Hutto ISD hosts flyover to honor military service members ahead of Veterans Day

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — People who live in Hutto can look up Friday afternoon to witness different military aircraft fly over local schools to show support to veterans.

The Hutto Independent School District is holding several events ahead of Veterans Day, which will culminate in a flyover by many World War II vintage aircraft carrying wounded warriors. The district stated that the planes will fly over each school three times at about 1:45 p.m., and the students will be outside waving.

Hutto ISD shared that some of the pilots reduced their usual performance fees, while some agreed to do it for free because the district said they had not heard of a school district celebrating Veterans Day in this way.