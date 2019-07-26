Hutto ISD employees will see bigger paychecks in the new school year

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Hutto Independent School District announced its board of trustees approved a 2019-20 plan that would raise pay for employees up to 9%, based on experience.

According to Hutto ISD, the plan would include:

An average 9% raise for employees on a teacher pay scale with over 25 years of experience

An average 8% raise for those with 22-25 years of experience

An average 7% raise for those with 6-21 years experience

An average 5% raise for those with 0-5 years of experience

A 5% raise in pay above midpoint for all other employees

“I am pleased that we are able to offer this kind of increase to our teachers and staff,” said Superintendent Celina Estrada Thomas. “We know that educators sacrifice a great deal to make a daily difference in the lives of kids. I am thankful for all of the staff of Hippo Nation. Each person impacts students in a unique way, and we want to compensate them to the fullest extent our budget allows.”

The board also approved a proposed 10-cent tax rate reduction, which, if adopted in August, would reduce the overall tax rate to $1,4984, which is a 6.35% decrease from the current rate.