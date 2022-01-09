Hutto ISD cancels bus routes due to COVID-19 staffing shortage

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto ISD is canceling all regular bus routes until further notice due to COVID-19 staffing shortages, the district announced Sunday.

In a letter posted online, Hutto ISD Superintendent Celina Estrada Thomas said the district lost more transportation staff over the weekend due to the coronavirus.

After school and tutorial shuttles are also canceled.

Though the letter said there aren’t enough drivers to offer buses on all routes, special needs transportation — including McKinney-Vento — will still continue.

Shuttle buses during the day for students in Ninth Grade Center, East Williamson County Higher Education Center and WORKS programs will also still run.

Tardies will be waived as needed for those who arrive late due to transportation changes. They’ll also have grab and go breakfasts available for students who arrive late.

Parents and students are asked to be patient and drive carefully as schools expect to have more traffic and an increase in students riding their bikes or walking to school.

The superintendent also reminded students and staff that they’re encouraged to wear masks.