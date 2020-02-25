Hutto is the safest city in Texas, FBI crime report statistics say

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto was recently named the No. 1 safest city in Texas by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The top 50 list was based on statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report. Hutto was among only three central Texas cities.

According to the list, Hutto had fewer than 100 crimes reported in 2018.

Robinson, in McLennan County, ranked at No. 36 with 181 reported crimes, and Hewitt, in McLennan County, ranked at No. 38, with 222 reported crimes.

“As our community grows, along with all of Central Texas, we are proud to say that because of the hard-working men and women of the Hutto Police Department, people feel comfortable moving to our city,” said Assistant Police Chief Cody Cazalas.

