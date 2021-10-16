Hutto hires new interim police chief; firm to lead nation-wide recruiting process

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto has named a new interim Chief of Police after announcing the retirement of Paul Hall.

According to a city release, former Round Rock Assistant Police Chief Jim Stuart was hired to lead the Hutto Police Department while a firm conducts the search for a permanent chief.

Stuart got his start with the University of Texas at Austin Police Department in 1982 and worked with the Round Rock Police Department for 33 years leading the criminal investigations, patrol and training divisions, and the SWAT team.

Though Stuart retired in early 2021, he’ll return to retirement once a permanent chief is hired.

Opportunities for community input will be announced in the coming months.